Queensway collision adding to Hastings and Bexhill traffic chaos

A collision on Queensway has added to the traffic chaos in Hastings and Bexhill.

The incident has occurred at the junction of Combe Valley Way and Queensway.

According to traffic reports, the collision has involved one vehicle.

The road is partially blocked.

The collision is adding to long queues of traffic brought about by motorists using Combe Valley Way and Queensway to avoid roadworks on the A259.

There are also temporary traffic lights on Queensway while highways carry out bridge repairs in Battle Road. There are overnight closures in place along Queensway for six weeks while the works are carried out.