Police searching for van after collision in Bexhill

Police are investigating a collision between a van and motorcyclist in Bexhill after which the van driver drove off without stopping.

Shortly before 5pm on Tuesday (November 12) the dark grey/black van and the motorcyclist who was travelling east collided in Little Common Road, Bexhill, at the junction with Eastwood Road.

Police said the van was driven away from the scene without the driver providing any information to the 36-year-old man riding the motorcycle, who suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who saw what happened, especially if they have any dashcam footage, or who can help identify the van and its driver, is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1040 of 12/11.