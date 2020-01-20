Police respond to incident at Hastings station

Rail services in and out of Hastings station have been delayed following an incident at Hastings station.

Officers from Sussex Police arrived at the scene at approximately 5.15pm (Monday, January 20) and were seen speaking to a man on one of the platforms.

As a result, the electricity at the station was switched off, causing all rail services in and out of the station to be delayed.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police were called to Hastings Railway Station at 5.15pm on Monday (January 20) due to concerns for a man on the platform.

"Officers arrived and engaged with the man, before he was passed into the care of healthcare professionals."

Electricity at the station has been switched back on and rail services are now running, but delays continue.