Police offer advice after parked car rolls down Hastings road

Police have offered advice to motorists after a parked car rolled down a road in Hastings today (May 29).

Police said an unattended car began rolling down the hill before it collided with another parked vehicle.

Hastings Police said ‘luckily’ there was only minor damage down and no other vehicles were involved.

There were no reports of any injuries.

In a tweet, police advised motorists to leave their car in gear and put the handbrake on when parking on a hill.

See more:

Picture: Hastings Police

Ex-Hastings mayor jailed for fraud

Emergency response to fire in Hastings town centre

Bexhill man arrested after cyclist dies in collision