Police name motorcyclist who died in collision near Rye

Police have named the motorcyclist who died in a collision near Rye.

Dennis Curtis, 38, of Londsdale Close, Grove Park, London, was critically injured in a collision with a Ford Ranger in Camber Road on Saturday, April 20.

Mr Curtis, who was riding a red Suzuki motorcycle, died at the scene of the collision between the A259 junction and Northpoint Beach.

A 26-year-old man, from Dartford, Kent, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries, according to Sussex Police.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called shortly after the collision on April 20.

Paramedic and operations team leader Martin Watson was the first paramedic to arrive on the scene and thanked bystanders for their help. Read his comments here.

The driver and a woman passenger in the Ford Ranger sustained suspected back injuries and shock, and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen any of the vehicles involved in the area in the time leading up to it.

This includes the movements of a group of motorcyclists who may also have been riding between Camber and Hastings on Saturday afternoon and came to the attention of other motorists.

Please email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Thorncroft.

The road remained closed until just after 10pm while rescue, recovery and collision investigation work was carried out.

