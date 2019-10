The A259 has been partially blocked by a collision.

Traffic reports say the collision has happened close to Custom Café, on the A259 Barnhorn Road.

There are reports of slow traffic in the area.

An eyewitness said police and the ambulance service are at the scene.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm we have attended the scene but no one has been taken to hospital for further treatment.”