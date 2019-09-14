Person hit by train between Eastbourne and Lewes

All lines between Eastbourne and Lewes have been blocked after a person was hit by a train.

National Rail said the incident is affecting services between the two stations.

As a result of this, trains may be cancelled or delayed.

Disruption is expected to continue until 2pm, according to National Rail.

Passengers have been advised to check before they travel.

Southern said: “Due to a person being hit by a train between Eastbourne and Lewes, all lines are currently blocked.

“Services are currently unable to run Lewes-Hampden Park in both directions.”