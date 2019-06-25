Pedestrian airlifted with serious injuries after St Leonards collision

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision along St Leonards seafront.

Ambulance crews were called to the collision, which happened on the zebra crossing near the Azur, at approximately 2.45pm on Tuesday (June 25).

The collision involved a car and a male pedestrian.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.

“The pedestrian suffered injuries including a leg injury and has been airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

The air ambulance reportedly landed in St Leonards Gardens.

Traffic was diverted away while the road was closed in both directions. It has now been reopened.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Shortly after 2.45pm on Tuesday (June 25) police were informed that a car and a pedestrian had been in collision on the A259 Marina, St Leonards-on-Sea.

“The pedestrian, a man, sustained serious injuries but these were not thought to be life-threatening.

“The car involved was an Audi.

“The road was closed for approximately an hour while emergency services dealt with the incident.”