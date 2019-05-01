New pedestrian crossing in Hastings proposed for busy main road

Highways bosses are proposing to place a new pedestrian crossing on a busy main road.

The plans by the county council involve putting the crossing on The Ridge, just to the south of the junction with Chowns Hill.

East Sussex Highways has launched a consultation to seek residents’ views, with comments to be submitted by May 26.

In a letter, which has been sent out to residents in the area, Matthew Reid, project manager for East Sussex Highways, said: “We are proposing to put in place a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing on The Ridge, just to the south of the junction with Chowns Hill to aid safe pedestrian movement.

“From the pedestrian surveys conducted as part of the design process, it was evident that this is the most appropriate location for use by pedestrians who wish to access the existing bus stops as well as local amenities such as St Helen’s Church and hall.”

For more than five years campaigners have fought to get the county council to install a roundabout and pedestrian crossing at the junction of Elphinstone Road and The Ridge to ease traffic problems.

Councillor Andrew Batsford, borough ward councillor for the area, welcomed the launch of the consultation and proposals.

He said: “This is great news, the crossing is part of a long-running campaign by myself, councillors Davis and Turner, as well as residents for a crossing and roundabout to make the top of Elphinstone Road safer for pedestrians and car users.

“I am sure we all welcome the crossing enabling safe passage to the bus stops, church, nursing home and pub but I want to make sure the community takes up the opportunity to take part in the consultation on the design and placing of the crossing.

“So we are holding a meeting at the site of the proposed crossing opposite St Helens Church at 7pm on May 8. If the weather is bad we will be inside the Conqueror’s March pub.”

