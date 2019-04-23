Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Bexhill collision

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with leg injuries after a collision with a car in Bexhill, the ambulance service has confirmed.

Ambulance crews were called to Pebsham Lane at the junction with Seabourne Road at approximately 3.20pm on Sunday (April 21), according to the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

The ambulance service was called to the scene

A spokesman said crews were responding to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle.

The SECAmb spokesman added: “The motorcyclist was assessed and treated for leg injuries before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

See more:

Here’s why police were called to St Leonards holiday park

Woman arrested after Bexhill burglary ends with police pursuit

Motorcyclist dies in collision near Rye