A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital ater a collision which partially blocked the A259.

Paramedics were called to the A259 Little Common Road, at approximately 8.15am.

A spokesman said they were responding to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

The spokesman added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and the motorcyclist was assessed and treated for a leg injury before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

The road was partially blocked both ways at Eastwood Road.