Motorcyclist dies in A27 collision in Sussex

A 63-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with two other vehicles on the A27 in East Sussex yesterday evening, police have confirmed.

The collision took place on the A27 at Wilmington, East Sussex, at 6.36pm yesterday (Thursday, April 18).

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup

The motorcyclist, from Eastbourne, was travelling west towards Lewes when the collision, also involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a white Nissan Primestar, occurred, said police.

The man sadly died at the scene, police confirmed.

His next-of-kin have been advised, but he has not yet been formally identified.

A 31-year-old man from Hounslow, who was driving the Astra, and the 37-year-old male driver of the Nissan, from Pevensey, were both uninjured, confirmed police.

The road was closed until shortly after 1am for recovery and collision investigation work to take place.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who have not already made themselves known to officers, to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Greencourt.

