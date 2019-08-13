Main roads in Hastings and Battle to close for pothole prevention works

A number of roads in Hastings and Battle will undergo improvement works this summer in a bid to stop potholes forming.

Over two weeks, surface dressing will be carried out on 29 miles of East Sussex roads – the equivalent of the distance from Lewes to Hastings.

The process, in which roads are coated with a thin layer of tar and stone chippings, protects the carriageway from water and frost which can lead to potholes forming, and can extend the life of the road by up to 10 years, according to East Sussex Highways.

The scheme, which runs from Monday, August 19 to Tuesday, September 3, includes Kane Hythe Road in Battle (August 29), Powdermill Lane in Battle (August 30), Eatenden Lane in Battle (August 30), Hastings Road in Battle (August 31) and Sedlescombe Road North in Hastings (August 31).

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said: “Surface dressing is a relatively simple and cost-effective way of protecting our roads.

“I know from speaking to residents that potholes are a major concern for people, and surface dressing is a way of preventing them from forming in the first place.

“Whilst there may be some disruption, I’d ask residents to bear with us while the work, which will extend the life of these roads, is carried out.”

After the tar and chippings are applied, the road is swept before it is reopened to traffic, which helps the chippings to bed in. The road is then swept after 24 hours, three days and seven days, before road markings are reapplied.

The work is dependent on the weather and dates are subject to change but residents will be kept informed of any changes via advance warning signs.

Roads will be closed while the work is carried out with signed diversion routes in place. A temporary speed limit will be in place after the work is carried out.

Full details of all affected roads can be found on the East Sussex Highways website at www.eastsussexhighways.com