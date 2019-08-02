Main road into Battle to close for two weeks

A main road into Battle will be closed for two weeks for resurfacing work.

London Road will be closed to through traffic between 7am and 7pm from Monday, August 5 for carriageway resurfacing.

The closure will be from the Gypsum Mine Access to Battle Roundabout. Two-way lights will be used within the closure for Gypsum Mine lorries to gain access.

Traffic will be diverted via A2100 High Street, Upper Lake Street, Lower Lake Street, Battle Hill, Hastings Road, Battle Road, The Ridge West, Junction Road, A21 and vice versa.

A spokesman for East Sussex Highways said: “The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site.

“We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays while we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“Please park your vehicle off road or in another location, otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.

“We have informed your local council about these works. Your local District or Borough Council will let you know if there are any changes to your collection.”