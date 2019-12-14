How trains across Sussex will be affected over Christmas

Train passengers are being told to check before they travel this Christmas and New Year as there will be changes on a few routes due to engineering works taking place.

Network Rail says the vast majority of the rail network in Sussex will be open for business as usual over the festive period as more improvement work is targeted at times that have less impact on passengers.

Network Rail works

Shaun King, route director, Sussex, said: “The work we are doing this Christmas will mean a better, more reliable railway for passengers when they return to work in the New Year.

“The railway is quieter at Christmas which is why we do our major work then, but we know it’s still a busy time for people visiting family and friends so please check before you travel. We have plenty of people at our stations in the run up to and over the break, who are on hand to help.”

Over the Christmas period, Network Rail engineers will be carrying out bridge works on Sanderstead Road bridge.

The work will be performed in several parts between Boxing Day (December 26) to New Years’ Day (January 1) and replacing the structure will extend the life of the bridges along with preventing unplanned closures.

There will be a reduced service on some routes and local road closures.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk.

A breakdown of how journeys will be affected can also be found by visiting nationalrail.co.uk/Christmas and following #XmasRailWorks on Twitter.