The A259 Little Common Road has been partially blocked due to an overturned car.

Traffic reports are showing long delays between the Little Common roundabout and The Denbigh Pub.

An eyewitness said she saw a car on its roof.

Traffic is slow in both directions.

Emergency services have been called to the scene. The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has been approached for comment.

More to follow.