Hastings town centre road due to close for a day

A Hastings town centre road is due to close for a day this weekend.

Queens Road is in line for surfacing works on Sunday (September 15), which would close the road to all traffic between 6am and 5pm.

However, an East Sussex Highways spokesman says the works are ‘extremely weather dependent’, adding: “If it rains or is too hot, we will be unable to do the work and will have to wait for the weather to change. We will keep you updated of any changes via the signs on site.”

READ MORE:

• New bins on Hastings beaches to help ‘Save Our Seas’ from litter

• St Leonards betting shop closes suddenly

• Trailblazing Hastings project helping all women access healthcare

If the planned works go ahead, traffic will be diverted via Denmark Place, Carlisle Parade, White Rock, Schwerte Way, White Rock Road, Cambridge Road, Cornwallis Gardens, Cornwallis Terrace, Braybrooke Road, Bethune Way and vice versa.

The road will be closed to all traffic, although access will be allowed for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained during the work.

The spokesman added: “Please park your vehicle off road or in another location, otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.”