Hastings town centre road and roundabout to close overnight

A road and a roundabout in Hastings town centre will close overnight for carriageway resurfacing.

Mount Pleasant Road will be closed to through traffic between 8pm and 6am, from Park Gate Roundabout to Calvert Road, from Monday, October 14 to Friday, October 25.

This will also include a section of Elphinstone Road at its junction with Mount Pleasant Road. Work will start at the Queen’s Road roundabout junction and head north.

From Monday, October 28 to Sunday, November 3, the Queen’s Road roundabout and its approaches will be closed between 8pm and 6am. The road will reopen outside of these hours.

During the works, traffic will be diverted via A259 Old London Road, A259 The Bourne, A259 Pelham Place, A259 Denamrk Place, A259 Carlisle Parade, A259 Eversfield Place, A2102 London Road, A21 Bohemia Road, A21 London Road, A21 Sedlescombe Road North and vice versa.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers.

“If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays while we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“Please park your vehicle off road or in another location, otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.”