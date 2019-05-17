Hastings Race for Life 2019 – temporary road closure announced

A temporary road closure will be put in the place in Hastings during the Race of Life event in June.

The run, which includes 5k and 10k routes, takes place in Alexandra Park on Sunday, June 9, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Organisers have secured a temporary road closure for the entire length of Dordrecht Way in Hastings between 10am and 2pm.

The order states the closure is necessary because the road will become ‘thronged and liable to become obstructed’.

Read our guide to find out everything you need to know about the Race for Life event.

