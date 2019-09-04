Fire service and paramedics attend Bexhill collision

A person was left in the care of paramedics after a collision in Bexhill.
At 9.29am, firefighters from Bexhill attended Cooden Drive, Bexhill following reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle.
A spokesman for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “One casualty was handed over in to the care of SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) and crews made the scene safe.”
SECAmb has been approached for comment.
A spokesman for Bexhill Fire said there were ‘thankfully’ no injuries.
However, the spokesman warned motorists to adopt the appropriate speed to match road surface conditions.
