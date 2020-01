Drivers are being urged to avoid a Bexhill road due to a diesel spill.

Rother Police said on Twitter: “Very slippery diesel spill on St Leonards Road, Bexhill. Please keep clear whilst @esccroads @RotherDC clean the road.”

Police

Read more: Sussex rail fare rise slammed as a ‘slap in the face for commuters’

Read more: Horsham district residents receive awards in Queen’s New Year honours list

Read more: These roads are set to be closed in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond in the new year