Busy St Leonards road to be closed for roadworks

A busy St Leonards Road will be closed for seven nights while roadworks are carried out.

East Sussex Highways will be carrying out kerbing and carriageway resurfacing works in Battle Road, Hastings, starting on Thursday (May 23).

The works are set to continue until Friday, June 7.

From May 23 to May 24, Battle Road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place.

Then from May 31 to June 7, Battle Road will be closed to through traffic between 8pm and 6am from Upper Glen Road to Old Harrow Road.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “Traffic will be diverted via A2100 The Ridge West, Junction Road, A21 Sedlescombe Road North and vice versa.

“The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays whilst we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“Please park your vehicle off road or in another location, otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.”

