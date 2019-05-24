Busy Hastings road to reopen for bank holiday weekend

A busy Hastings road will reopen for the bank holiday weekend while works to reduce erosion are paused, the council has confirmed.

The traffic lights and barriers in Rock-a-Nore Road will be removed this afternoon (Friday, May 24) and work will be stopped until Tuesday morning.

Work to create a concrete collar to reduce erosion at an East Hill cave’s supporting pillar started on Tuesday, May 7.

The work is expected to continue until its estimated completion on June 28.

A council spokesman said: “Rock-a-Nore road will be open for the bank holiday.

“We hope everyone has an enjoyable long weekend.”

