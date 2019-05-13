Bexhill road to be closed for five weeks

A Bexhill road will be closed for five weeks while improvement works are carried out, East Sussex Highways said.

Church Hill Avenue will be closed at the junction with the A259 Little Common Road on Monday, June 3, and continue for five weeks.

The closure is so improvement works can be carried out at the junction of the A259 Little Common Road and Church Hill Avenue.

Highways said access for residents will be maintained via Cooden Sea Road.

A section of parking on Church Hill Avenue will be suspended during the works and there will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation on the A259 for the first week of the works between 9.30am and 4.30pm. The lights will be manually controlled to minimise disruption, according to Highways.

The footpath leading to Little Common School will also be closed from June 26 to 28.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman added: “Traffic will be diverted via A259 Little Common Road, Cooden Sea Road and vice versa.

“The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays whilst we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“Please park your vehicle off road or in another location, otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.

“We have informed your local council about these works. Your local district or borough council will let you know if there are any changes to your collection.”

