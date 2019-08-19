Animals on the line causing rail delays between Hastings and Ashford International

Rail services between Hastings and Ashford International are subject to disruption this morning (Monday, August 19) due to animals on the line.

Earlier today, it was reported that animals were present on the railway between Rye and Hastings, according to Southern Rail.

For safety reasons all trains were at a stand until the animals moved away clear from the railway.

A Southern spokesman said: “After 20 minutes, trains were on the move again. Our team are now working hard to get services back to the booked timetable.”

The railway lines have now reopened but delays of up to 20 minutes are expected on services, until 10.30am.

The spokesman added: “Please allow extra time to complete your journey. Some services may be delayed by up to 20 minutes between Hastings and Ashford International.

“Please continue to monitor customer information screens for service amendments. Also check your journey prior to travelling.”

READ MORE:

• Sussex weather: Met Office predicts summer will return

• Rye and District Country Show in pictures

• RNLI Rye Harbour pays tribute to ‘true gentleman’