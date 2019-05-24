A28 closed after cars and minibus collide

The A28 has been closed after a collision between two cars and a minibus, according to reports.

The collision happened on the A28 Tenterden Road and is affecting traffic both ways from Mounts Lane to Halden Lane.

Reports say the road is closed and there is queuing traffic as a result.

An eyewitness said four fire engines, two police cars, two ambulances and the air ambulance has been called to the scene.

See more:

Police name man who fell from Hastings town centre car park

Hastings town centre road closed as paramedics attend incident

Motorcyclist who died in A21 collision was ‘looking forward’ to ride out in Rye