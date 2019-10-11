A259 closure: fire service attend ‘unsafe lamp post’

The fire service has attended the A259 Little Common Road after concerns a lamp post was unsafe.

The road is closed in both directions this evening (Friday, October 11) due to a collision.

Traffic

The A259 is closed from the Little Common Roundabout to Sutherland Avenue due to a crash involving one vehicle, according to AA traffic reports.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said they attended an earlier incident at about 3.15pm.

But she said the service was again called out at 4.38 to the same location as there was concerns the lamp post was unsafe.

The spokeswoman added: “We have now left. It’s been left in the hands of the highways team.”

The road closure is causing traffic to build up in the area, particularly along the rest of Little Common Road and Barnhorn Road.

East Sussex Highways has been approached for comment.