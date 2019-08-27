A21 works causing traffic chaos in St Leonards set to continue until November

Roadworks on the A21 have been causing traffic chaos for weeks – and the work is due to continue for another couple of months.

Temporary traffic lights on Sedlescombe Road North have been in place since Monday, July 29 and have caused long tailbacks on the A21 and surrounding roads.

Sedlescombe Road North roadworks (taken Aug 27 2019). SUS-190827-153526001

The work is due to Southern Gas Networks (SGN) upgrading the gas network in the area – a project due to last for 16 weeks.

A spokesman for the firm said: “We’re upgrading our network to ensure local homes and businesses continue to enjoy a safe and reliable gas supply for years to come.

“Our project will start on Monday, July 29 and last approximately 16 weeks involving road closures and temporary traffic lights around multiple junctions at different times.”

Temporary traffic lights were first put up in Seven Acre Close at its junction with the A21 from July 29 for approximately two weeks.

Temporary traffic lights were installed in Upper Church Road at its junction with the A21 on Monday, August 12 and these are due to remain for around three weeks. At this time, Ledsham Avenue will be closed at its junction with the A21.

From Monday, September 9, temporary traffic lights will be in place in Shirley Drive at its junction with the A21 for approximately two weeks. Harrow Lane will be closed at its junction with the A21 for two weeks as well.

The A21 Sedlescombe Road North will be reduced to one lane between its junctions with Silverhill Road and Old Roar Road for approximately one week, from Monday, September 16. Road users travelling southbound will be able to take the first exit at the roundabout, onto the A2101.

Also from Monday, September 16, Harrow Lane and Silverhill Avenue will be closed at their junctions with the A21 for approximately two weeks. Old Roar Road will also be closed at its junction with the A21 for approximately two weeks from Monday, September 23.

SGN will then be working in Holmhurst Lane for approximately three weeks from Monday, October 14, and in Sedlescombe Road and on the footpath in Holmhurst Lane from Monday, October 21 for approximately three weeks.

A SGN spokesman said: “Please look out for on-site signage for further information about these phases nearer the time.”