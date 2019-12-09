A21 in Hastings closed due to fallen tree

The A21 in Hastings is closed due to a fallen tree.

According to traffic reports, the incident happened on Sedlescombe Road North, near the Beauport Holiday Park, and is affecting traffic between Crazy Lane and the A28, Westfield Lane.

The fallen tree has closed the road. Picture: Hastings Police

The road has been closed since 3am, and a detour is in operation.

For traffic heading south, follow Hollow Circle, and north, follow the Hollow Square diversion symbols.

At around 4am, Hastings Police tweeted: "A21 will be closed for at least the next three hours whilst teams deal with the fallen power cables and tree. Expect delays, please use alternate routes and allow extra time for diversions."

This comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for much of the south coast, which is due to end at 9am today.