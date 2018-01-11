Traditional Wassail is taking place

The Great Escape (previously the Royal Oak) at Rye Foreign is hosting its annual traditional ceremony of wassailing the apple trees on Saturday January 13 from 5.30pm.

Winter Warmers Border Morris Dancers will be performing at around 6.30pm.

Wassail 1 SUS-181101-112359001

This will be followed by a wassail ceremony, fireworks and music and singing back in the pub.

There is usually a performance of a traditional Sussex Mummer Play at some point during the evening.

Wassail is an ancient tradition dating back to Anglo Saxon times and means ‘good health’.

Bread soaked in cider is left on apple tree branches as a gift for the birds and loud noises are made to scare away evil spirits to ensure a good crop of apples later in the year.

Those taking part share a wassail bowl of hot spiced cider.

The pub is on the road between Rye and Peasmarsh.