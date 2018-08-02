Tractor parade along Hastings Seafront

A parade of Tractors will be making its way from The Stade along the seafront this evening (Thursday August 2) to promote the Rural Past Times event.

The tractors will turn around at the fountain and are planning to make a few circuits.

Rural Past Times is a fantastic agricultural show, held at Pestalozzi village, in Sedlescombe, each year. It has vintage machinery at work, farm horses on show, rows and rows of craft tents and fine local food vendors.

Money raised from entry fee goes to local charities.

Rural Past Times takes place this year on Saturday August 11 and Sunday August 12.

See the event’s Facebook page for more.

Picture by Frank Copper.