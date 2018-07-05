Town celebrates its link to other cultures during Refugee Week

The local Link Project played a big part in celebrating the recent Refugee Week.

The Project, which is supported by Hastings Borough Council, has been working with immigrants and asylum seekers for the past 20 years.

Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden said: “This is a celebration of the contributions from all refugees in our society where we can learn and understand more about why people take refuge and educate others here in Hastings about these reasons. Then we can become a more compassionate and caring community.

“This sharing of different cultures makes Hastings a more vibrant, exciting, caring, diverse, tolerant and colourful place to live.

“I am proud to be celebrating Refugee Week and to be part of flying the banner of one Hastings many voices. “

Marc Turczanski, Links Project coordinator added: “We have met some incredibly vulnerable but brave people often who first arrive here with only the clothes they have travelled in, little English and limited understanding of life in the UK.

“Our aim has always been to make them feel welcome and that our project is a safe space for them. We have also seen some incredible acts of kindness, generosity and acceptance by the people of Hastings, some of whom only have a small amount to give themselves.”

The Links Project runs a drop in on Wednesday each week from 10.30am - 4pm at Concordia Hall, Church Road, St Leonards and also provides telephone support during the rest of the week.

