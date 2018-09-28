Top New Orleans pianist drops in to play at Hastings this Saturday

This Saturday (September 29) the Albion in Hastings Old Town plays host to a touring piano star all the way from New Orleans.

Davis Rogan draws his musical inspiration from Professor Longhair and Fats Domino.

What separates Davis is his lyrics. The wit, irony and self deprecation echo Randy Newman but the wry observations about life, humanity and New Orleans are uniquely his.

Davis is a fifth generation New Orleanian raised in neighborhood of Carrollton. He began his broadcast career at the age of 10, and was a DJ at for 13 years. Davis came to prominence in the New Orleans music scene with his eight piece funk, brass and hip hop group All That. There are three albums to their credit, including one on Rounder Records.

Davis Rogan was an Artist in Residence at the Royal Abbaye de Fontevraud in the Loire Valley, France. He has toured and recorded with French brass funk groups Ceux Qui Marchent Debout and Les Fils de Teuhpu. In addition to his duties on the programe Treme, Davis performs regularly in New Orleans clubs. In 2010Davis recorded his latest record, The Real Davis, which was co- produced by the show’s music supervisor, Blake Leyh. The concert starts at 9pm and admission is free.

He has taight music at a New Orleans school for the past 20 years.

Landlord Bob Tipler said we are delighted to have Rogan particularly as ownership of the Albion really came out of our arranging of Hastings Fat Tuesday which in turn was inspired by the New Orleans Mardi Gras.

