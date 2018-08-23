Top GCSE results at The St Leonards Academy

Students at The St Leonards Academy achieved excellent GCSE results this year, in light of new challenging GCSE specifications

The average grade per student has remained a Grade 4 (good pass) for the third consecutive year, with 12 per cent of all entries graded as A or A*.

The school said there were some significant individual student achievements, with a special mention to the following students who achieved between eight and 10 top grades across all of their subjects: Hannah Hatchard, Gloria Blurton, David Conway, Sadie Bond, Harry Ward, Isaac Wales, Jessica Coker.

Helen Howard, director of school improvement at the University of Brighton Academies Trust said: “I am so proud of the students’ achievements. I am particularly pleased with the results in business studies, triple science, sport, music, dance and drama, where students have all achieved excellent results.

“These results reflect all the hard work students and staff have put into this year and give our students a good platform to progress with their post-16 studies.”