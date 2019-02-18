Child-friendly restaurants

Top 15 Hastings and St Leonards child-friendly restaurants according to TripAdvisor

Half-term means many families will be out and about next week and may well stop off for a meal.

But which are the most recommended child-friendly restaurants in Hastings? We’ve checked out the top 15 as recommended on TripAdvisor. They are listed below in no particular order. Photos courtesy Google Street Maps.

Bella Napoli, Pelham Crescent, Hastings. 'Lovely authentic Italian'
Bella Napoli, Pelham Crescent, Hastings. 'Lovely authentic Italian'
Buy a Photo
Cinnamon Spice, Kings Road, St Leonards on Sea. 'Brilliant service and delicious food'
Cinnamon Spice, Kings Road, St Leonards on Sea. 'Brilliant service and delicious food'
Buy a Photo
Fortes Pizzeria, Eversfield Place, Hastings. 'Great honest food'
Fortes Pizzeria, Eversfield Place, Hastings. 'Great honest food'
Buy a Photo
Half Man! Half Burger!, Marine Court, St Leonards on Sea. 'Perfect burgers'
Half Man! Half Burger!, Marine Court, St Leonards on Sea. 'Perfect burgers'
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4