Tommy has his sights set on the stars

Young Peasmarsh musician Tommy Ludford is aiming high and hopes to impress judges on The X Factor.

Tommy, 20, a talented singer, songwriter and guitarist, got the call to audition for the ITV hit show Britain’s Got Talent in 2016 after impressing Keane member Tim Rice-Oxley when he won a competition to play music with him.

He has also organised music events to raise funds for charity.

Tommy’s mum Amy said: “He recently won the wild card to have a chance of getting through to the final of a fantastic music competition in London’s Soho.

“This was thanks to all the support from his fans in Rye and the surrounding area. Hastings and surrounding areas. He is battling to get in the final on April 10. He is starting his coaching with the X Factor at the end of April.”

Tommy has had a passion for writing songs and singing since the age of 13 and has built an online following.

