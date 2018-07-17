Times for Red Arrows displays announced for Hastings

The Red Arrows are returning to Hastings and St Leonards this weekend.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) display team will be taking to the skies from 6pm on Saturday (July 21).

The Red Arrows over Hastings. Pictures by Tony Coombes Photography

Earlier in the day the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be displaying the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane in a series of fly-pasts from 1pm on Saturday and from 12.30pm on Sunday (July 22).

The last time the Red Arrows visited 1066 Country was in 2012 and were a highlight during that year’s Pirate Day festivities.

Thousands of visitors and residents watched in awe as the Red Arrows performed a spectacular display.

This weekend’s displays will be centred over St Mary in the Castle but will extend for miles around.

The event has been organised by Roger Crouch, who served with the RAF, and his team.

People are encouraged to use public transport to get to the displays.