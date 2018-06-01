Time to pay tribute to those who volunteer for charity

Local volunteers will be honoured during national Volunteers Week from June 1 - 7.

The week is an annual opportunity to celebrate the contribution they make to the local community.

Hastings Voluntary Action is holding three public events

to raise awareness of volunteering and encourage people to volunteer.

They take place on Monday June 4 at Ore Community Centre, in partnership with Hastings and St Leonards Food Project.

On Wednesday June 6 there is an event in Hastings town centre outside Cafe Nero, in partnership with local volunteers.

On Friday June 8 there is an event taking place in St Leonards opposite the Advice Hub, in London Road.

To register your interest in participating to promote your volunteer opportunities, contact Tanya Vice tanya@hvauk.org or call 01424 444010.

Tanya Vice said: “There will also be a presentation of long service volunteering awards during Volunteers’ Week, and we will open the nominations for the Against All Odds volunteering award for 2018.

“We are seeking more nominations for this round of awards.

Is there a volunteer in your organisation that deserves public thanks and recognition?

For details and a nomination form, contact Pat Weaver pat@hvauk.org or 01424 444010.

For further information about any of these Volunteers’ Week activities, contact Tanya Vice tanya@hvauk.org or 01424 444010.

For ideas and inspiration on how to thank volunteers, visit: www.volunteersweek.org.