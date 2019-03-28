Time to embrace spring - what's in April's etc Magazine

I love spring. The weather gets a little warmer but not too hot, there are beautiful blooms popping up everywhere and the days get a little lighter in the morning and evening.

What’s not to love! It also means that Easter is round the corner on Sunday, April 21. We have rounded up some yummy treats you may (or may not) want to share with your loved ones from hot cross bun fudge to a milk chocolate butterscotch eco egg and a chocolate liqueur - there is something for everyone.

Brighton Festival kicks off next month. I was lucky enough to head to its launch and interview guest director Rokia Traoré, an amazing Malian singer who is bringing her home country to the south coast.

The programme is jam packed again this year so we have picked some events you may want to check out, plus Rokia has chosen her three not to miss.

In West Sussex edition we also have an interview with author Giovanna Fletcher, she talks about being a mum and what people can expect from Happy Mum Happy Baby live as part of the first Brighton Podcast Festival: WAVE.

In Chichester I met up with the women behind The Collective which gives businesses the opportunity to meet and mingle with like-minded individuals.

And in Bolney I have interviewed Georgie aka the Mellow Mumma about her defrazzled courses one aimed at parents and one especially for teens.

For any Strictly fans still missing the show every weekend a former pro from the show has teamed up with two current stars for Here Come the Girls which is making two stops in the county in Worthing and Crawley. She tells me about her favourite dance and want fans can expect.

In the East Sussex edition I headed to Lewes to talk to Becky Belfield about going from touring as a wardrobe mistress with the likes of Robbie Williams and Busted to making personalised clothes for her sons.

While in Hastings Emily Stone reveals the poignant reason why she set up her business Letters From Emily.

We also take a look at Jamie’s Farm in Lewes, which offers children under threat of exclusion the chance to do something worthwhile and get their hands dirty while working on the farm.

There is also recipes from former Bake Off contestant Chenta Makan who shows that curries don’t just have to be a Friday night staple but is something you can have every day.

