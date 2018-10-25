Three people taken to hospital after St Leonards crash

Three people were taken to hospital following a crash in St Leonards this morning (Thursday, October 25).

Emergency services were called to Hollington Park Road shortly after 9.20am to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) sent three ambulances and three cars, according to a spokesman.

Sussex Police said one of the vehicles involved in the collision has rolled onto its roof, and that three people suffered minor injuries.

The SECAmb spokesman confirmed three people were taken to the Conquest Hospital for further treatment.

Police officers left the scene at 10.20am.

