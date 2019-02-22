Three Oaks resident accuses council of forcing neighbours to join new sewage system

A Three Oaks resident has accused the council of forcing his elderly neighbours to join a newly-installed sewage system.

Clive Meekham, who lives in Eight Acre Lane, said the new sewage system has taken approximately three years to be installed.

He said he and his neighbours were led to believe that joining the new system was ‘totally voluntary’ and there was no legal requirement to join.

However, residents then received a letter from Rother and Wealden Environmental Health Services which stated the council would inspect all septic tanks in the area to find out which were contributing to existing polluting outfalls in Three Oaks.

The letter said any resident whose septic tank is found to be discharging directly to surface water will be required by legal notice to resolve the defect in three months or less.

Mr Meekham said the wording of the letter would have been worrying for his neighbours – many of whom he said were elderly.

He added: “Many elderly members of the community were unlikely, mainly due to cost, to join the new system.

“We have now started to receive what I believe are threats from the environment agency which I believe could be very worrying to the older members of our community.

“A number of my neighbours are thinking they might have to sell their homes as they can’t afford to join this new system.”

Mr Meekham said he raised the issue at a recent parish council meeting but said members disagreed the letter was threatening.

As a result, he contacted Southern Water – the company which installed the new sewage system.

They confirmed connection to the new system was voluntary but added any resident wishing to join was responsible for providing and installing a pipe to carry wastewater only and must meet the cost themselves.

Southern Water estimated the monthly wastewater charge per household would be in the region of £28 once the initial ‘up front’ costs to join the system had been paid.

A spokesman for Rother District Council said nobody is obliged to sign up to the new system ‘providing their own private sewage system is adequately maintained and does not pollute’.

He added: “To ensure this is the case, we will be carrying out surveys of private sewage systems in the area and, if there is a problem, advising residents how they can rectify this.

“Ultimately, we have a responsibility to ensure that the streams, rivers and ultimately beaches of Rother are free of untreated sewage and have the highest possible water quality, so that wildlife can flourish and residents can enjoy them without risk to their health.”

See more:

Hastings recruitment campaign to bring 200 jobs to town

Two sections of A21 in Hastings to close for roadworks

Westfield man must work unpaid after admitting intent to supply illegal drug