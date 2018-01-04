Three homeless deaths in Hastings since Christmas, according to coroner’s office

Three homeless people have died in Hastings since Christmas, according to the Hastings and Rother coroner’s office.

A spokesman for the coroner’s office said one of the three was ‘registered as homeless and living on the streets’.

The other two were of ‘no fixed abode’, according to the coroner’s office.

The spokesman added: “We are at the very early stages of the cases and, without a post-mortem yet, we have no further information.”

A post on the Warming up the Homeless Facebook group said it was sad news ‘for the beautiful kind hearted volunteers’ that make up the group.

The post added: “Please, please send your thoughts out to these vulnerable souls, who rely upon the support and hard work from caring souls like yourselves.

“Thanks again for all you do and when you’re frustrated about how broke you are after Christmas, just remember your basics in life are another vulnerable person’s dream.

“Here’s to a more hopeful 2018.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police could not provide any more information.