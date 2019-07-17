Three Hastings and St Leonards parks receive Green Flag Awards

Three parks and green spaces in Hastings and St Leonards have received prestigious Green Flag Awards.

Alexandra Park, St Leonards Gardens and Hastings Country Park have all been recognised as some of the UK’s very best green spaces.

This week, a record-breaking 1,970 UK parks and green spaces, as well as 131 in 13 different countries across the world, collected a Green Flag Award – a scheme that recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Colin Fitzgerald, lead councillor for environmental services, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award again in recognition of excellent park management.

“Our parks are fantastic places for all our residents and visitors to enjoy all year round. The council is extremely proud to again receive green flag awards for three outstanding parks in the town – St Leonards Gardens, Alexandra Park and Hastings Country Park. The awards recognise our parks are maintained to the highest standards in the UK.

“I would like to thank the dedication and hard work of all our staff and contractors who make these parks the special places they are.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining our parks to such a high standard.”

Alexandra Park and St Leonards Gardens have also received the much coveted additional Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the management of the historic features.