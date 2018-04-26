Three days of food, fun and music in store thanks to new partnership

Hastings Pier’s flagship monthly event, the street food festival aPIERtite, has announced a partnership with musical festival Hastings Fat Tuesday and the award-winning Source Park.

The partnership comes just in time for a free, three-day festival over the May Day weekend which will see a live music stage, headlined by Dr Savage on Saturday night, DJs until 10pm, free BMX try outs, street performances and 15 traders serving food and drinks from around the world.

The event is supported by local craft beer start up, Brewing Brothers, who run The Imperial in Queens Road and will be serving their own Hastings brewed ales.

This will be the year’s second street food festival hosted by the pier, and marks the second live music event on the pier this year, coming one week after SaSaS headline PierJam.

Fat Tuesday co-founder Bob Tipler said: “Hastings is a town that really knows how to party, and we’re delighted to support aPIERtite, by bringing some of Hastings finest musicians to the pier.”

As well as live music, there will be family entertainment from an array of street performers, street art demonstrations, face painting and free BMX try outs for beginners, hosted by Source Park.

The event has also partnered with Jack in the Green, which will see morris dancers Mad Jack’s, Hannah’s Cat and visiting dance sides showcasing some of their best performances.

aPIERtite organiser, JP Dunin said: “After our soft launch over the Easter weekend, we are very excited to be back with twice the number of street food stalls, and an offer supporting the amazing and diverse activities that Jack in the Green and the May Day Motorcyles provide to this extraordinary weekend in the Hastings calendar.”

Hastings Pier’s general manager Paul Denne said: “In this interim period while we await news regarding the pier’s long term future, we are delighted to be working with two of Hastings’ best loved organisations, and offering a platform to local businesses, artists, musicians and performers.

“We hope that this event will grow over the summer, attract musicians from further afield and could provide a template for future uses of the pier.”