Thousands turn out to see Spurs Legends in aid of MRI Scanner Appeal

Some £20,000 was raised for the Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal from a superbly-attended charity football match on Sunday (April 22).

A great crowd of well over 2,000 watched a Hastings United Veterans team take on Tottenham Hotspur Legends in the sunshine at United’s Pilot Field ground.

The players in action. Photo by Scott White.

Hastings won the match by five goals to two, but the real winner was the scanner appeal.

The football club would like to thank the Hastings United Sports & Social Club events and fundraising co-ordinator Jo Nesbit for all the hard work she put in to make the day such a success, plus all the volunteers and other staff who ensured the event went ahead professionally and safely.

The club also wished to thank all connected with Tottenham Hotspur Legends and Hastings United Veterans.

After the match there was a function for VIP ticket holders at the Hastings United Sports & Social Club, during which an auction of memorabilia was held with the money generated contributing to the overall scanner appeal funds.

Hastings United Vets v Tottenham Hotspur Legends football action. Photo by Scott White. SUS-180423-213436002

The Tottenham Hotspur Legends players mixed with VIP ticket holders, sponsors and other guests. Hastings United Football Club would like to thank all companies and individuals who provided any sort of event sponsorship.

Dr David Walker, medical director for East Sussex Healthcare Trust, thanked the directors of Hastings United FC and Jo Nesbit, the Buckswood School Bagpipe Band, and all the workers and volunteers for putting on such an amazing spectacle.

The appeal is now getting very close to achieving its target of £1 million and the objective of funding the purchase of a much-needed, state-of-the-art MRI scanner for the Conquest Hospital and local community. The appeal has now passed £975,000.

All donations to the appeal are retained in a dedicated account for the sole purpose of funding the new scanner, which will be purchased in mid-2018 for installation in a custom-built MRI suite at the

Hastings United Veterans v Tottenham Hotpsur Legends. Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-180424-164001001

Conquest Hospital.

With the target now in sight, a few more donations would be very welcome. Cheques should be made out to the Conquest Scanner Appeal and sent to The Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal, PO Box 288, St Leonards, TN38

1JA or made online via www.conquestlof.org.uk/mridonate.

The football club hopes that the visit to The Pilot Field by so many people might result in some new fans returning to watch Hastings United matches.

The club would be more than pleased to welcome new supporters and any new sponsors that may wish to come on board.

The club’s various sponsorship packages can be enquired about by emailing club@hastingsunited.com for the attention of Hayley Clout, or by contacting Jo Nesbit on 07960 425180 or emailing n777nes@hotmail.co.uk.

Details of the club’s sponsorship packages can also be found on the club’s website at www.hastingsunited.com.