Thousands to learn life-saving skills as part of Restart a Heart initiative

Thousands of young people and members of the public across the region are set to receive life-saving training as part of this year’s Restart a Heart initiative.

Restart a Heart Day, (Tuesday 16 October) is an annual campaign to raise awareness of the importance of CPR organised jointly by a number of organisations including the British Heart Foundation and the Resuscitation Council.

Throughout the week beginning 15 October, South East Coast Ambulance Service, (SECAmb), and its partners are expected to provide training to more than 10,000 people as part of the world-wide initiative.

SECAmb, which first took part in the Restart a Heart in 2016, will, with its partners and volunteers, including fire services across its region, be visiting schools and community groups to teach basic CPR.

SECAmb Community Partnership Lead, Malcolm Legg said: “We’re delighted to be involved in this fantastic initiative again this year and I know all the teams involved are looking forward to delivering the training. Learning how to perform CPR is such a useful skill and can simply mean the difference between someone’s life being saved or not.

“The actions taken in the first few minutes when someone suffers a cardiac arrest are vital when it comes to maximising the chances of survival. If someone starts CPR in those first moments, the ambulance crews are much better placed to attempt to secure a positive outcome.

“I’d like to thank everyone who is involved including our staff, volunteers, fire service teams and NHS colleagues for giving up their time to teach others how to save a life.”