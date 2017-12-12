Thousands raised in just one week will help to educate young people

Generous supporters of Pestalozzi donated a massive £18,680.50 in just seven days to a Christmas appeal to fund the education of students from some of the most disadvantaged communities in the world.

Money raised will pay the costs of school fees, text books, pens and calculators for a year for three students from the Pestalozzi International Village Trust in Sedlescombe, East Sussex.

Pestalozzi’s Chief Executive, Susan Walton, said: “We are tremendously grateful to all those who have been so incredibly generous with their support for our Big Give Christmas campaign. The funds raised will make a real difference.”

The campaign highlighted the determination of Mingyur Paldon, 17, who fled across the Himalayas from Tibet as a toddler, with her family to reach India. There she started her schooling and proved to be academically gifted.

However, she would have been unable to complete her secondary education without a scholarship from Pestalozzi. The charity is supporting 38 students, like Mingyur, to study A-levels at local colleges.

Mrs Walton added: “We receive no government funds and rely on the generosity of our supporters to enable the charity to continue its vital work. With their help we are helping these young people to break out of the cycle of intergenerational poverty and to make a positive difference in the world.”

Pestalozzi International Village Trust took part in the Big Give Christmas campaign which supported charities to raise a total of £11.3 million in seven days. It was the first time that Pestalozzi had taken part so they were delighted to exceed the original £12,000 target.

During the campaign, from November 28 to December 5, donations were doubled with match funding provided by institutional donors.

Throughout the week Pestalozzi organised a series of fund-raising events to contribute to the target total including a pop-up Quiz night at the Queens Head pub in Sedlescombe on December 1 and a Christmas Fayre in the Pestalozzi Village on the following day.

Collections were also held at Claremont Senior School in Bodiam. Supporters raised money by selling Christmas goods and holding special events, from Hastings to the Isle of Man.