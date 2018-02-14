Though this be madness, enjoy!

Lovers of Shakespeare take note, a new theatre company is set to showcase local talent in their first major production of Hamlet at three local venues.

Theatre Nation, an artistic partnership between director Patrick Kealey and writer/producer Tom Daldry, will present the edited 2.5 hour play in Hastings, Bexhill, and Rye. Tom says it will be a powerful performance. “Theatre Nation aims to put the local theatre scene on the map,” he said. “Hamlet is the first major project, and will showcase the sheer brilliance of local performing talent.

Hamlet. Picture by Manuel Harlan PNL-180117-120251004

“The phenomenal Emily Carding plays the Prince. An internationally acclaimed Shakespearean performer, her radical one-woman Richard III inspired Patrick Kealey to cast her on the spot. Relatively new to the area, Kealey recognised the calibre of artistry that we’re attracting. Complemented by the atmospheric excellence of our venues, Emily will bring the spaces alive with intimate excitement.

“Theatre Nation have cast the best local acting talent, and boast a powerful cast. A blend of fiery young talent and experienced Shakespearean performers, this Hamlet blends tradition with innovation – with Butoh movement choreographed by Japanese artist Yumino Seki. Ghosts will come alive; madness will descend upon the Royal Court of Denmark!”

Performances at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, February 21-24 Feb (21 Preview), 7.30pm, A matinee performance at Bexhill College on February 27 at 1.30pm. And at Rye Creative Centre, February 28-March 3 at 7.30pm - with a matinee performance on March 1, at 2.30pm. Tickets £15, concessions £13. Visit: www.theatrenation.org

