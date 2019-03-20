This quirky new tourist attraction could be coming to Sussex

An upside down house could be coming to the Sussex seafront if plans are approved.

Tom Dirse of Upside Down House UK Ltd has applied to build the temporary tourist attraction at Brighton seafront, between the i360 and the Bandstand.

The Upside Down House in Bournemouth

Visitors are invited to go inside and explore the Upside Down House, taking selfies to capture surreal images.

His first Upside Down House opened in Bournemouth last year and a second is being built at Lakeside, Essex next month.

The Brighton house could be open this summer if proposals are approved in May.

Mr Dirse said: "We have the first house in Bournemouth which has been a huge success.

Tom Dirse with a model of the first Upside Down House

"What we're doing with Brighton, we understand there is a lot of history and heritage, so the house will be Brighton blue.

"The Brighton house is so different to the Bournemouth house. The Brighton house is actually in front of the sea, so it will have a beach lodge design.

"It's going to be a completely different experience from what we have in Bournemouth."

The proposals are for the tourist attraction to be built beside the i360 where it will remain for 12 months.

Mr Dirse said the house takes just 14 days to build.

"It is an amazing location next to the i360 tower," Mr Dirse said.

"The reason why we chose Brighton is it has always been a prime location and it is quirky, it's topsy turvy and it is open to new attractions."

The design statement for the plans said: "Upside Down House UK is a unique inverted photo attraction. We provide the effects of a ride combined with an extensive possibility of creative photos.

"We give our customers the opportunity to let their mind run riot.

"We are more than an attraction, Upside Down House is an experience."

The Bournemouth attraction costs £4 per person on weekdays and £5 on weekends.

To find out more about the Upside Down House, visit: www.upsidedownhouse.co.uk