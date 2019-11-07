This is why the Rampion wind farm has been shut down

The Rampion wind farm, off the coast of Sussex, has temporarily been shut down - and this is why.

Eagle-eyed readers may have spotted that in the last couple of weeks, the Rampion wind farm turbines have not been turning, and the aircraft warning lights have been switched off.

One of the Rampion wind farm turbines

One such reader contacted the Herald to say they had not seen them working since Sunday, October 27.

A spokesperson from the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm said: “We can confirm that a fault has occurred on our high voltage electrical distribution system. We are in the process of repairing this and will have the wind farm up and running again as soon as possible.”

“The temporary shutdown of Rampion will not affect the supply of electricity to the local area as the wind farm is connected to the High Voltage National Grid.

"The national grid is responsible for managing the supply of electricity and ensuring that there is no loss of electricity supply to the local area as and when the wind farm is shut down.”